An officer and three other people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash at a Northside intersection, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a JSO officer was traveling west on Soutel Drive when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Soutel Drive, attempting to turn left onto Ribault Avenue, police said.

The officer and the three people inside of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. JSO's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.