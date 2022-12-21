Kingsland police officer recovering after crash near Laurel Island Parkway

Police say around 6:36 p.m, a Kingsland Police Patrol Officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramp to Laurel Island Parkway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Kingsland Police Department is recovering after being involved in a crash Wednesday evening.

Police say around 6:36 p.m, a Kingsland Police Patrol Officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramp to Laurel Island Parkway.

The officer was transported to an area hospital by Camden County Fire Rescue. Currently, the officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle is also being treated at a local hospital, police say.

Per HIPAA regulations the department was not able to provide any additional information.

Per KPD policy, the crash will be investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.

Statement from Kingsland Police Department: