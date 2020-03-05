One person is dead Sunday after a wrong-way driver crashed into two vehicles on the Arlington Expressway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:20 a.m., an off-duty officer was traveling westbound on the Arlington Expressway when he noticed an SUV traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The officer turned around in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, police said.

As the officer approached the SUV it struck a vehicle and continued driving eastbound in the westbound lanes. The officer continued following the vehicle and called for backup, JSO said.

As the SUV passed under the Ceseray Boulevard overpass it struck another vehicle head-on, police said. Both drivers of the SUV and the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. The incident is being investigated by JSO's Traffic Homicide Unit.