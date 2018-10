All northbound lanes of I-295 are blocked due to a secondary crash at a fatal scene, according to a tweet from Florida Highway Patrol.

Northbound 295 blocked by secondary crash at fatal scene. Semi jackknifed blocking all northbound lanes. No injuries.

Rubbernecking causes crashes! Please avoid area. — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 1, 2018

A semi-truck jackknifed causing all northbound lanes to be blocked. No injuries were reported in the secondary crash. The jackknife comes after a fatal crash in which a pedestrian was killed.

The weather was not a factor in the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

