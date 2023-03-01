New Year's Day pileup on I-75 involved over 45 people, says FHP

Troopers say around 12:40 a.m., a series of collisions occurred as 21 vehicles were traveling north on I-75.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly pileup that occurred on New Year's Day at in Columbia County shortly after midnight that involved a series of collisions.

Troopers say around 12:40 a.m., for reasons to be determined, a series of collisions occurred as 21 vehicles were traveling north on I-75 near the 414-mile marker. The vehicles involved include a white transit van, a TEMSA charter bus and various sedan and truck models.

There were over 45 people involved, three of whom were killed, troopers say. FHP says the people killed include two men and a woman from Chicago.

The other drivers and passengers that were injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, FHP says. The exact number of people injured is still being determined as some drove themselves to a medical facility.