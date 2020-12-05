New lights illuminating the Acosta Bridge

For years, the blue lights on the Main Street Bridge has been revered as the beauty shot of Jacksonville, but the Acosta Bridge is about to give it some competition!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For years the blue lights on the iconic Main Street Bridge has been revered as the beauty shot of Jacksonville, but the Acosta Bridge is about to give it some competition.

New LED lights are being installed on the JTA Skyway track that runs across the Acosta Bridge.

"With these LED lights we can literally do any color in the rainbow, have multiple color combinations and present these lights and present our city in a totally different way," tells David Cawton, the communications director of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

If you’ve been in Jacksonville for a while, you probably remember in the early 2000's the Acosta did have blue lights that ran across it. That went dark in 2015 after problems with the lights became to expensive to fix.

Then in December of 2018, the JTA board of directors voted to spend $2.6 million to not only bring back the lights, but improve them with color options and moving patterns and it can even be part of a programmable light show.

So far, Cawton says the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The transformation that it presents to the riverfront is just incredible and we are really proud to be behind the project," says Cawton.