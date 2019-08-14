The start of the school year usually means more traffic in areas around schools. Neighbors who live across from Atlantic Beach Elementary School said they plan their days around school drop-off and pickup because of the traffic.

“They will be aggressive on you, honk their horn, flip you the bird, get out of the car and threaten you, Daphne Witzel who lives across from the school said. "I’ve had a few elderly people here do that too which is weird.”

The road becomes a school zone from 7:45 a.m.to 9 a.m. during school drop-off, and from 2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. during pickup. During that time, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour.

“I just say five Hail Mary’s, close my eyes and go just to get out of the driveway,” Easter Keller, who has lived across from the school for decades, said.

Jill Ross has three kids who go to Atlantic Beach Elementary School. She said she notices the traffic, but said she feels like people drive safely. Ross walks or rides bikes with her kids to school, and said she feels like her kids are safe.

“If I do have to go to school [driving] during those times [in the morning or afternoon], since I’ve lived here and I know those hours," Ross said. "I’ll go down East Coast [Drive] just because I’m aware I won’t get there in time because there’s a lot of congestion."

The Atlantic Beach Police Department recommended people in the area use East Coast Drive and Seminole Road during school zone hours to avoid the traffic.

“With a neighborhood school comes neighborhood traffic with school back in session," Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook said. "Everything will balance out as soon as people get back into the school routine.”

Cook said they have two to four officers directing traffic and making sure everyone is safe every day.

Keller and Ross said they’ve noticed the officers and feel like they’re helping with the traffic.

In the meantime, the neighbors here hope people slow down on this road when school isn’t in session too. Witzel and Keller said they see people speed on the road outside of school hours.

“You’ve got some rude people that want to run over you to get their first,” Keller said. “Don’t be in such a hurry. You’re going to get there. Make sure you get there in one piece and don’t hurt anyone else on the way."