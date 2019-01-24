Rainy weather may have caused the multiple traffic accidents we are currently experiencing here on the First Coast. Here are some of the traffic conditions that may have impact on your Thursday morning commute.

Heavy back ups are growing on I-95 NB. There is about 7.5 miles of slow traffic due to a crash near Emerson.

There is traffic heavy on Roosevelt NB passing the base, drivers are urged to plan for delays.

There is currently heavy congestion on I-95 SB from Lem Turner to Golfair.

FDOT

Keep an eye out for a crash on I-95 at MLK-20th Street Expressway. It doesn't seem to be causing many delays yet but drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

A few reminders for driving in the rain:

It is illegal in Florida to drive with your hazards on in the rain. If you feel that unsafe, exit the roadway and wait it out in a parking lot until the heavy rain passes.

Immediately take your foot off of the accelerator. Never use your brakes to respond to hydroplaning. Instead, gently turn your steering wheel in the direction your car is hydroplaning.

