JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a major crash on Arlington Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

There was one person trapped inside the vehicle. That person was extracted, according to the JFRD.

There are multiple injuries as a result of the crash. One of those injured has life-threatening injuries, JFRD said.

