JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people were taken to a local hospital after a traffic crash in Jacksonville's Hogan's Creek neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash happened on North Davis Street and 8th Street West. Officers at the scene told First Coast News one person was trapped in a car and was cut out by rescue. That person did not go to a hospital.

One lane of westbound 8th Street was blocked.

The cause of the crash was not disclosed.