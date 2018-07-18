The Georgia Department of Transportation is expecting a two hour clearance time on I-95 northbound at mile marker 24 after a crash that sent at least four people to the hospital.

The crash occurred in Camden County, just south of Brunswick, around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Two of the crash victims transported to the hospital were transported by helicopter.

Georgia State Patrol is on the scene, and First Coast News will update this story and the status of the victims as soon as more details are released.

