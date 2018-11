The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department had to extract multiple patients from their vehicles after a traffic accident on the Westside.

At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, JFRD shared the pictures from the traffic accident that caused serious injuries.

Crews responded to a traffic accident on Normandy and Fouraker with multiple patients with serious injuries that needed to be extricated from the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/kJFi6NjLgq — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 1, 2018

As of 3:10 p.m., JFRD says all eastbound lanes of Normandy Blvd. are blocked and the patients are in route to the hospital.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will take over further handling of the accident.

