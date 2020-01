All lanes are closed headed southbound on Interstate 95 at Golfair Boulevard Tuesday due to a hit-and-run crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened sometime around 10:14 a.m. and involves someone who left the scene.

FHP is not reporting any lanes blocked, but traffic cameras in the area suggest otherwise.

At this time, it's unclear how many cars are involved or if there are any injuries.

If you can, avoid the area as traffic is detoured.

FL511