Multiple injuries were reported and a street is completely blocked Tuesday after a crash between a semi truck and three other vehicles in Baldwin, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the scene on West Beaver Street at Center Street, JFRD said in a post to Twitter.

Multiple injuries have been reported and the street has been completely blocked.

JFRD has not revealed the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries.

