JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were on the scene of a traffic crash in the westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge Saturday.

JFRD tweeted about the crash shortly after 5 p.m., saying the crash involved multiple cars. Multiple injuries have been reported. Drivers were told to expect heavy traffic in both directions. One crash victim was trapped but has since been extricated, according to first responders.

As of 5:37 p.m., all patients have been transported and JFRD has cleared the scene.