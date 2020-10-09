Multi-vehicle crash backs up eastbound traffic on Butler Boulevard

The two right lanes are blocked between Kernan and Hodges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Drivers heading east on James Turner Butler Boulevard Thursday should expect delays or seek an alternate route due to a multiple vehicle crash blocking traffic.

The Florida Highway Patrol's traffic incidents page reports troopers were dispatched to one crash with injuries at 8:24 a.m. Another incident on the page is listed as a hit-and-run crash.

Drivers who need an alternate route can take Beach Boulevard via I-295 or exit at Kernan Boulevard.

