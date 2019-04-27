A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries following a crash that happened on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A car was traveling eastbound on Collins Road around 3:15 a.m., when it collided head-on with a motorcyclist who was traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

The 4500 block of Collins Road was closed as the traffic homicide team investigated the incident.

At this time the identities of the motorcyclist and other driver have not been released.