A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries Friday after running a stop sign and colliding with a car in the New Town area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the crash happened near Fairfax and W. 4th Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling west on 4th street when he ran a stop sign and collided with a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police said that the motorcyclist is a man who appears to be in his 30s. His identity has not yet been released.

There were three adults in the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist that sustained minor injuries, JSO said