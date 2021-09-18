Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in Arlington area

The motorcyclist is the 159th traffic death this year in Jacksonville, and the 39th motorcyclist to die in the city, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in the Arlington area.

At about 1:55 a.m. A white GMC pickup turned onto Arlington Road from Atlantic Boulevard without the right of way and hit a motorcycle traveling west on Atlantic Blvd., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The pickup briefly stopped then drove away from the scene heading north, according to police.

The motorcyclist, identified as a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to JSO. He is the 159th person to die in a traffic crash in Jacksonville this year and the 39th motorcyclist to die.

JSO asked people to look out for the pickup truck, which has tinted windows.