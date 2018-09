A motorcyclist died Monday morning after getting into an accident with a vehicle in Yulee.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash on US-17 and Page's Dairy Road around 6:30 a.m.

FHP reported that the motorcyclist died on the scene. The injuries of the other driver isn't known.

At this time, all northbound and southbound lanes of US-17 are blocked. Seek an alternate route.

Nassau County Fatal: US 17 @ Paige’s Dairy Rd. Vehicle versus Motorcycle. Cyclist deceased on scene. Unknown injuries on other driver. All NB & SB lanes currently blocked for investigation. Will open lanes as soon as possible. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ku5gQcJX4Q — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 24, 2018

