A motorcyclist was hit and killed on Lem Turner Road near Broom Street on Sunday.

According to authorities, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene in the 8900 block of Lem Turner Road. It is unclear how the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by police. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

Update: JSO says the driver of the motorcycle died onscene after he was hit by a car traveling south along Lem Turner Rd. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lNs73Wrzvy — Phillip Emmanuel (@FlyyNewsGuy) September 10, 2018

