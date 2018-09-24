The Florida Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist who died in an accident Monday morning on US-17 in Yulee.
FHP identified the motorcyclist as 32-year-old Gordon Songer from Fernandina Beach.
The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on US-17 and Page's Dairy Road. According to the report, Songer was going northbound on US-17 and approached a private driveway when a van pulled out of the driveway and into Songer's path.
Songer was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in the right southbound lane of US-17. He was then struck by a Nissan Altima while lying in the roadway.
FHP pronounced Songer dead at the scene. The lanes of US-17 were blocked during rush hour.
No other information was released at this time.