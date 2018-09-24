The Florida Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist who died in an accident Monday morning on US-17 in Yulee.

FHP identified the motorcyclist as 32-year-old Gordon Songer from Fernandina Beach.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on US-17 and Page's Dairy Road. According to the report, Songer was going northbound on US-17 and approached a private driveway when a van pulled out of the driveway and into Songer's path.

Songer was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in the right southbound lane of US-17. He was then struck by a Nissan Altima while lying in the roadway.

FHP pronounced Songer dead at the scene. The lanes of US-17 were blocked during rush hour.

No other information was released at this time.

Nassau County Fatal: US 17 @ Paige’s Dairy Rd. Vehicle versus Motorcycle. Cyclist deceased on scene. Unknown injuries on other driver. All NB & SB lanes currently blocked for investigation. Will open lanes as soon as possible. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ku5gQcJX4Q — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 24, 2018

