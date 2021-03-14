Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-95 in Nassau County

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 51-year-old victim crashed into another motorcycle while traffic was slowing.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was critically injured after a collision with another motorcycle Sunday morning on I-95 in Nassau County.

Both motorcycles were traveling north on I-95 near State Road 200 in the left lane at about 10 a.m. The motorcyclist in front, identified as a 62-year-old man, slowed down due to traffic ahead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

However, the other motorcyclist, identified as a 51-year-old man, did not slow down fast enough and collide with the motorcycle in front of him.

The 51-year-old was ejected from the motorcycle. A helicopter took the man to the hospital, where is in critical condition, the FHP said.

The 62-year-old motorcyclist kept control of his bike and pulled over in the emergency lane. He was not injured.