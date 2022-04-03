Motorcyclist dead after hitting mailbox in San Jose area, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday night in the San Jose area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of San Jose Boulevard.
JSO says a man in his twenties was speeding when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete mailbox on the east side of the roadway.
He was declared dead at the scene, police say.
This incident marks the 37th traffic fatality, and the seventh motorcycle involved fatality in Duval County this year, says JSO.