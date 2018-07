Florida Highway Patrol has reported a motorcyclist has died after a traffic accident with a truck on I-295 near the Buckman Bridge.

Fatal Crash: 295 at Buckman Bridge. Motorcycle vs. Truck. MC rider transported to OPMC. Pronounced deceased at hospital. pic.twitter.com/eGNW92yGET — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) July 27, 2018

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene and will report exactly where this accident took place.

