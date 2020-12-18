Motorcycle versus pedestrian injures two in Lake City

Officers say they were approached by a motorcycle rider who advised he may have hit someone but he was unsure and could not remember the incident.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Two people were injured in a motorcycle versus pedestrian incident in Lake City on Thursday night that has left investigators with more questions than answers.

The Lake City Police Department says around 6:51 p.m. officers were dispatched to SW Arlington Boulevard to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a person lying facedown on the roadway, not breathing and without a pulse. However, when administering aid, officers say the person began breathing. EMS then took over lifesaving efforts.

Debris at the scene led officers to believe the person was struck by a motorcycle.

Around the same time, officers say they were approached by a motorcycle rider who advised he may have hit someone but he was unsure and could not remember the incident.

The rider, who was suffering from injuries from the apparent impact, along with the pedestrian, was transported to the hospital for further treatment.