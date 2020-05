All eastbound lanes of 103rd Street at Ricker Road are closed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a crash between a car and motorcycle on the Westside Sunday night.

The crash happened at 103rd Street and Ricker Road. Multiple injuries are being reported, according to JFRD. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said all eastbound lanes of 103rd Street at Ricker Road are closed.