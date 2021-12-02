Police: Man arrested after firing gun in traffic stop in Alachua County

When the vehicle crossed into Alachua County, deputies used a pit maneuver to stop the car and end the pursuit. Traffic on I-75 was stopped in both directions.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in Alachua County jail after firing a gun following an attempted traffic stop Thursday.

Sgt. Steven Khachigan, the PIO for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, says around noon, deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-75.

However, he says that the vehicle fled the traffic stop. Deputies reportedly gave chase and ultimately used a spike strip to slow the vehicle down.

Khachigan says when the vehicle crossed into Alachua County, deputies used a pit maneuver to stop the car and end the pursuit.

The person then fled on foot and deputies chased him, Khachigan says. At some point, deputies say the person went into a wooded area, where deputies heard one gunshot.