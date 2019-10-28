A man was hit by a vehicle while walking down the road on the Westside Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at 7:20 a.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 7100 block of West Beaver Street while a man was walking eastbound in the same lane.

The driver steered away from the right shoulder to avoid him but ended up hitting the man with the front right end of the vehicle, police say.

The man was knocked off the roadway and later taken to a nearby hospital. His medical condition is unknown.

Police say the area is known as a 'High Fatality Crash' space where they regularly conduct traffic operations.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.