Man on scooter killed in hit-and-run on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 51-year-old man is dead following a scooter crash on Beach Boulevard Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a red scooter was traveling westbound on Beach Boulevard in the left lane around 7:30 p.m. when a gray in Toyota Tundra collided with it under the Interstate 295 overpass in the interchange area.

FHP says the Toyota Tundra left the scene of the incident.