A young man has died following a motorcycle crash in the Saint Johns Bluff area Monday evening.

Cody A. Leonard, 28, died as a result of the incident according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say at approximately 5:51 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Saint Johns Bluff Road and Lost Pine Drive.

Leonard was driving a blue Suzuki motorcycle north on Saint Johns Bluff Road when he collided with a black GMC Yukon traveling south on Saint Johns Bluff Road, turning left onto Lost Pine Drive.

Leonard was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital as a result of his injuries.