JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is dead after he got into a crash on the Southside that left him with non-life threatening injuries at the time.

Michael J. Finley, 69, was driving northbound in the 1900 block of Southside Boulevard on April 4 when a vehicle merged from the service road onto Southside Boulevard and cut him off. Finley wasn't able to avoid the merging vehicle and struck the back of it.

Finley was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic homicide detectives were informed on May 11, however, that Finley died from injuries from the crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

His death marks the 63rd traffic fatality in Duval County in 2018.

