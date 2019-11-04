A man was found laying on the side of the road dead after an apparent motorcycle crash in the Julington Creek area early on Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say that shortly after 1 a.m. they responded to a reported motorcycle accident on Plumber Grant Road in Julington Creek.

Officers arrived to find one male dead at the scene. According to a witness, they heard the motorcycle speeding up and then heard a loud crash.

Police say that the driver was wearing a helmet. They have not released the name of the man who died.

Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are investigating.