What keeps Jacksonville's most recognized bridge moving

Rising up above the St Johns River, the Main Street Bridge is a defining piece of Jacksonville's skyline.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's just something about the Main Street Bridge.

Maybe it's the hum of the road as drivers cross or the blast of the horn as a boat approaches, but rising up above the St Johns River, it has become an defining piece of Jacksonville’s skyline.

Though it is not on Jacksonville’s official list of historic structures, it's a piece of Jacksonville’s story. One that bridge engineers and workers with the Florida Department of Transportation work hard on to keep the gears turning.

"We are out here every single week doing some checklist items on it, making sure everything is functioning properly because there are so many moving parts on this bridge," says Troy Roberts with FDOT.

Opened in July of 1941, the rivets are original and so is much of the exterior. If you look closely, on certain beams you can still see the name 'Carnegie Steel'.

Though most only get the road level view, just above the grating – you will find more than just pigeons, but also people.

The tender house is staffed 24/7 and crews are continuing the upkeep of a bridge built before any of them were even born.

It can be a challenge for the bridge inspectors and engineers – they have to know the ins and outs about current designs and bridge designs from 80 years ago.

It is all to keep one of Jacksonville’s most recognizable landmarks moving.