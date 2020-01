JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Main Street Bridge is back open after a malfunction prompted the bridge to close Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Department of Transportation told First Coast News the south dragnet, which is one of the barriers that drops when the bridge's arms go down, was being repaired. The dragnet keeps people from going on the bridge when the bridge is going up.

As of 5:40 p.m., the bridge is back open.