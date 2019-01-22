All roads in the Heckscher Drive/A1A area have reopened after two fatal crashes on Tuesday morning.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced major lane closures at Heckscher Drive from Blount Island to Nassau County line around 8 a.m. due to two separate crashes involving fatalities.

In the first crash, the Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that deputies were responding to a fatal crash just North of Nassau Bridge.

Troopers say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene of the two-vehicle collision on SR-A1A. One patient was being transported to the hospital.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) then reported at 8:37 a.m. that they were responding to another crash. This one involving multiple vehicles and patients on Heckscher Drive.

At 8:43 a.m. they followed up, stating that the crash was now fatal and that bridge was completely blocked. JFRD said to expect delays for a long period of time.

