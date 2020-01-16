Several lanes have reopened following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the Murray Hill area of I-10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say sometime around 2 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 and collided into the back of a Chevy Suburban at Luna Street.

After the collision, the driver of the motorcycle was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene by Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

Lanes were closed for several hours headed westbound but some have reopened. There may be residual traffic in the area.