Man dead after fiery crash in Edgewood area, says JSO

The crash happened at New Kings Road at Edgewood Avenue, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fiery crash in the Edgewood area overnight, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at New Kings Road at Edgewood Avenue, police say.

Around 11 p.m., an officer on routine patrol observed a single vehicle off of the roadway, on fire. As he approached the car, he reportedly observed the victim lying on the ground, near the car, and he moved the victim a safe distance from the car and summoned JFRD.

The fire was extinguished and the victim, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene by JFRD.

A preliminary investigation shows the car was northbound on New Kings and left the roadway, striking the guardrail. The unrestrained victim was ejected.

It appears speed was a factor in this crash.

This incident marks the 71th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.