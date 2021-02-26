Slow down! JSO traffic enforcement officers deployed throughout Jacksonville Friday

JSO posted a 'heads up' on social media, warning drivers to slow down and be cautious.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Traffic Enforcement Division will be deployed throughout the city Friday night.

"This is your heads up, Jacksonville! JSO Traffic Enforcement officers will be deployed throughout the city TONIGHT," JSO said in the post. "You can’t say we didn’t warn you! Slow down, MOVE OVER for emergency vehicles, and #ArriveAlive."

What can you do to drive safely at night? Don't drive impaired, slow down and be aware of your surroundings.

Here are a few more tips from the National Safety Council.

Aim your headlights correctly, and make sure they're clean

Dim your dashboard

Look away from oncoming lights

If you wear glasses, make sure they're anti-reflective

Clean the windshield to eliminate streaks

Slow down to compensate for limited visibility and reduced stopping time