One person dies in Hyde Park traffic crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was killed in a fatal crash in the Hyde Park neighborhood Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police responded to the crash in the area of Old Middleburg Road North and Lenox Avenue at 12:45 p.m. JSO says a vehicle crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle head-on. The driver of the first vehicle died at the scene. The second vehicle was occupied by a woman and two juveniles, according to police. All three were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.