A motorcyclist and a passenger were transported with serious injuries Saturday night following a traffic crash with another vehicle.

The incident occurred sometime before 7 p.m. Saturday at Ortega Boulevard and Yacht Club Road.

Police at the scene told First Coast News a vehicle ran a stop sign in the area and struck the motorcycle. The two occupants of the motorcycle were transported in critical and serious condition to a nearby hospital.

