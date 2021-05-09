Man in life-threatening condition after crashing into home on Elvia Drive

Police say a Honda motorcycle driven by a 25-year-old man failed to negotiate a turn, ran across a yard and collided with a carport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash with life-threatening injuries in the Arlington area Sunday night.

JSO said the crash happened in the 7800 block of Elvia Drive sometime before 2:30 a.m.

Police say a Honda motorcycle driven by a 25-year-old man failed to negotiate a turn, ran across a yard and collided with a carport iron support beam.

The rider was flung over the handlebars and impacted with the cinderblock façade face first. JSO says he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet, he had no valid license and did not own the motorcycle.