JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly crash on Beach Boulevard at Gibson Road.

All lanes of Beach Boulevard in the area are currently closed at this time, JSO said.

At least one person was killed in the crash, JSO said. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, or if there were any other injuries in the crash.