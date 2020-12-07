JSO officer OK after crash in Bowden neighborhood

Shortly after 6 p.m., the officer was traveling eastbound on University Boulevard after a traffic detail, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer is expected to be OK after being involved in a crash in the Bowden neighborhood Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the officer was traveling eastbound on University Boulevard after a traffic detail, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on University Boulevard in the center turning lane to make a left turn into a business.

The driver of the Silverado did not see the JSO officer, JSO said. The two collided and wound up in a hotel parking lot on the south side of the road. Both the officer and the driver were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.