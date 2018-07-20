JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer is expected to be ok after crashing into a tree on the Westside Friday morning while trying to respond to a call about a chase, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported on Wilson Boulevard near Interstate 295 on the property of Abundant Life Church.

JSO said the officer was parked on the church property working on paperwork when a call came in requesting back-up for a chase off of 103rd Street. The officer tried responding and crashed into a tree on the property in the process.

The car is totaled, but the officer is suffering from non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be ok. The officer's ID won't be released until their family is notified, JSO said.

Update: @JSOPIO says officer involved in crash sustained non life threatening injuries. The crash happened while the officer was responding to a call for back up. That call was in reference to a chase along 103rd. The suspect in that chase is in custody. @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/WtI6WuUqgT — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) July 20, 2018

JSO said the suspect in the chase is in police custody. No other information about the chase was released.

