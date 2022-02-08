JSO: Man found dead in submerged car near UF Health's Downtown Campus

Officers say when they arrived they located a submerged White Ford Transit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been found dead inside a submerged transit van in a pond right outside UF Health's Downtown Jacksonville Campu, police say.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of a submerged vehicle inside a pond just north of the 2100 block of North Jefferson Street.

Officers say when they arrived they located a submerged White Ford Transit. The dive team responded and conducted a search of the car.

JSO says the dive team located what appeared to be a dead man inside the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Medical Examiners Office is working to identify the man, police say. His age was unknown.

JSO says it's believed the vehicle had been in the pond for around 24 hours.