JSO: Man dead after crash involving motorcycle in Murray Hill area

An SUV turned in front of the motorcycle, and both vehicles collided, says JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in the Murray Hill area overnight, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 9:50 p.m., a small SUV was traveling northbound on Cassat Avenue, in the left turn lane, waiting to turn into the convenience store at the intersection with Normandy Boulevard.

Police say at the same time, a sport bike style motorcycle was southbound on Cassat Avenue.

The SUV turned in front of the motorcycle, and both vehicles collided, says JSO.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police say, however he was later pronounced dead.

JSO says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.