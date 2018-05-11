The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a bicyclist killed Sunday during a hit-and-run in Northwest Jacksonville.

The bicyclist has been identified as Bruce Alonzo Williams, 52.

The deadly hit-and-run crash happened on New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue at around 9:30 p.m., shutting down New Kings Road for a few hours after the incident.

#JSO Traffic Homicide is working a reported traffic fatality at New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue involving a bicyclist. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 5, 2018

JSO says Williams was riding his bicycle south on New Kings Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle who did not stop. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO says a male cyclist killed by a hit hit and run driver. New Kings Rd. Sb near Moncrief will be closed until about12:30 according to officer @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/wyRBm900Z8 — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) November 5, 2018

According to JSO, 131 people have died so far in 2018 in traffic crashes in Duval County.

If you have any information about the driver of the unknown vehicle, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Someone has info. Call #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. #DuvalTrafficTruths pic.twitter.com/zyvCCKwdy3 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 5, 2018

