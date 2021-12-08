One dead, another seriously injured after crashing into tree in Southpoint

Police say the passenger died as a result of the crash, and the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition where he is undergoing surgery.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a crash in the Southpoint area Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at 8:50 a.m. a Mazda, with two male passengers in their early 40s, was traveling in a northwest direction on Southpoint Parkway.

The car, for an unknown reason, then jumped the median and crashed into a tree, says JSO.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, says JSO. Police say that speed and reckless driving did not play a role in the crash

Drugs and alcohol are also not believed to play a role in this incident.

"Wear your seatbelts, Jacksonville," said Lt. Rich Buoye. "This is the 147th fatality on the roadways this year."