The Jacksonville Sheriff's office confirmed Sunday evening that JSO court bailiff Cathy Adams has died after authorities say she and her family were struck by a suspected drunk driver on I-95.
Cathy Adams passed away at 8:14 p.m., according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Cathy Adams, 43, her husband, JSO motorman William "Jack" Adams, 50, and two teenagers were driving back from the Mandarin vs Columbus game in Orlando when FHP says they were struck by suspected drunk driver identified as Kim Johnston, 46, around 1:15 a.m. at I-95 and SR-16 in St. Johns County.
FHP says the crash caused the family's vehicle to roll over and Cathy Adams was ejected and William Adams was trapped.
Cathy Adams, who JSO says worked for them as a court bailiff was kept on life-support until she died Sunday evening, according to family members. William Adams, who is a JSO motorman, suffered a broken neck and remains in the ICU following surgery, family says.
FHP says the two teens were listed with minor injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted out their condolences to the family.
Johnston was arrested on two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury to another person, but FHP says they expect one of the charges to upgraded to DUI manslaughter.